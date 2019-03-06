Sudan: Eila Affirms State Support to Justice

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammad Taher Eila has affirmed the state full support to all assignments undertaken by the Ministry of Justice during the current stage.

This came when Dr.Eila met, Tuesday, the Acting Justice Minister, Mohammad Ahmed Salem who said in a press statements that he briefed the Prime Minister on his ministry' s efforts with regard to legal reform, the legislations concerning the recommendations of the National Dialogue and the state reform program.

The minister said the meeting also discussed the state of emergency, the rule of law and co mbating of corruption.

He said the meeting, further, reviewed the efforts being exerted by the ministry in foreign forums and the human rights file.