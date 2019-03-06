Sudan: President of the Republic - Peace Is State's Top Priority

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir affirmed that peace remained priority in all plans and programs of the State ,as the war is the enemy of development and stability.

He said, during his meeting, Monday evening with the leaders of the native administration in South Kordofan State , that the State chose dialogue as the most effective way to stop war and bloodletting and that it will continue dialogue until peace prevails throughout the country.

The President of the Republic promised to realize comprehensive peace in South Kordofan state, pointing out that the state is capable to provide a decent life for all its citizens.

He said that South Kordofan State has been targeted , because it is one of the most Sudanese areas which are experiencing religious and social co-existence and free of tribal and ethnic conflicts, , adding that youth and women are the war victims in particular, pointing out that the extension of the cease-fire was intended not to hear the sound of a gun again in the state.

The Assistant of the President, Dr/. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, from his part, indicated that the meeting of the native administration of South Kordofan state with the President confirmed the will and determination of the people of the state to achieve peace. sn/ab