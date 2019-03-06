Gambia: Domestic League Round-Up

Real de Banjul have to contend with seeing the table summit occupied by others after they were tied by Armed Forces goalless over the weekend.

In another fixture, Gamtel got spanked by Marimoo 2-1 while Gambia Ports Authority worsened PSV Wellingara's woes.

Meanwhile, Blue Boys Wallidan have gone top on of the standings in the first half of the Gambian Premier League.

A lone goal was all it took to earn the country's most decorated outfit the spoils.

Build-up to the game had Brikama United commanding the table standings by a solitary point but a draw by the west Coast Region outfit against Banjul United had Wallidan going top of the summit instead after they'd sashayed over longtime rivals Hawks in what was an all capital derby.

Former Brikama United midfield-kingpin Modou Lamin Sawo wrecked damage which proved winner in the 68th minute on Friday.

Wallidan now boast of 22 points, one ahead of title contenders Brikama.

The weekend fixtures saw conclusion of the first part of the Semlex-sponsored league.

Elsewhere at Serrekunda East, Lamin Kassama was the difference-maker, planting home the game-winning goal for a revived Alagie Sarr's BK Milan against Tallinding United -the same 1-0 goal margin they employed to send Banjul United packing two weeks ago at the same grounds.

Fortune FC and Samger Fc also settled for a goalless affair on Saturday.