Somalia: Ethiopian, Somali Leaders Hold Bilateral Discussion in Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed held bilateral discussions with the Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmajo" at his office today.

The discussions focused on the strengthening of regional peace per the agreements signed previously and mechanisms to ensure Kenya-Somali relations are strengthened, according to the office of the Prime Minister

They also deliberated on the continuation of joint port development and ensuring that relations with the administration of Somaliland support regional peace, the office added.

The Somali President arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for a day-long visit as part of PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed's initiative for regional peace and security and economic integration in the Horn of Africa region.