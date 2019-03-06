5 March 2019

Somalia: Parliament Speaker Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

The speaker of the House of the People of the Somali People, Mohamed Mursal, held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Al-Sayed Ahmed Bin Abdalla bin Zaid in Jordan.

The two speakers who attended the two-day 29th meeting of the Arab Parliaments in Amman discussed bilateral relations between Somalia and Qatar, the mutual interests and the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The 29th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) that kicked off on Sunday in Amman, under the theme "Jerusalem is the Eternal Capital of the State of Palestine" and with the participation of the heads of 16 Arab parliaments and representatives of other parliaments.

