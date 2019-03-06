Somalia: Firing Squad Executes a Man for the Rape of 18-Year-Old Girl

Authorities in southern Somalia have executed a man for the rape of 18-year-old girl in a remote area in Gedo region, southwest of the country.

In a statement, Garbaharey court said Mohamud Ali Hamud was convicted for raping and killing a girl in Yuobley village on the outskirt of Garbaharey town.

"Mohamud Ali Hamud was sentenced to death on 4th of March this year after all the court proceedings, including the presentation of evidence, were presented at the court. Today the convict was executed by firing squad," the statement reads in part.

Hamud, a 32-year-old man raped and subsequently killed 18-year-old Halima Ali Mohamed in Yucubley village, 15km away in East of Garbaharey on 28 of January.

The move comes barely after a court in Garowe town sentenced five male teenagers to death for the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Galkayo last month.

The court sentenced the accused to death by firing squad.

During the trial, the accused, aged 18-19 confessed to the charges and pleaded guilty for raping and killing an 18-year-old girl.