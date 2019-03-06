Africa: Tokyo 2020 - Sierra Leone Disqualified, Angola Withdraws

Due to the current suspension of the Sierra Leone Football Association by FIFA, Sierra Leone is disqualified from the qualifiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Women's). Following the decision, Cote d'Ivoire progresses to the next round.

Meanwhile, Angola has withdrawn from the qualifiers, earning Zambia, their opponents at the First Round passage to the Second Round.

The first and second leg matches has been fixed for 1-9 April 2019.

Africa has 1.5 slots for the final tournament next year in Tokyo, Japan, meaning one team will go through automatically from the qualifiers, and second-placed team engaging their counterparts from CONMEBOL in a playoff.