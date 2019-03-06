Uganda: Mob Kills 42 in 7 Weeks - Police

Kampala — Uganda Police Force (UPF) has expressed worry over rampant murders by mob action where 42 people have been lynched in seven weeks.

A report by Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), compiled from January 1 to February 20 shows a total of 41 cases of mob action were reported to police, with 42 victims lynched and four people survived with grave injuries.

While releasing the report at police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, the police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga, said 10 suspects were arrested for participating in mob justice.

CP Enanga cases such as the killing of an unidentified man at Bukaya in Kasanda District, who was beaten to death for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. At Panyabongo Village, Koch parish, Nebbi Sub-county in Nebbi District, 36-year-old Ronald Jawiambe, a UPDF officer in Mbarara, was attacked by a mob and beaten to death.

"Jawiambe was suspected to be behind the murder of Martin Atimango whose body was found near the victim's home. His body was taken for postmortem and no arrest has been made but inquiries are ongoing," CP Enanga said.

Isaac Mukili, a resident of Mingoroandraa Village, Anzu Parish, Ayivun Sub-county in Arua District, was lynched when he was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen cows.

Saverio Sojo, 50, a resident of Anzu-Kijoro Village in Mbaraka Parish, Ayivuni Sub-county in Arua District was beaten to death by residents accusing him of practising witchcraft.

At Kajjansi Town Council on Entebbe Road, Godfrey Mutebi Kanakulya, 30, a bodaboda rider, was lynched on January 13 on accusation of stealing a motorcycle, which was taken away after the murder.

"Ismail Mohammed was lynched near Missed Call beach at Abayita Ababiri in Katabi Town Council. This victim was lynched for allegedly being found with a suspected stolen welding machine," CP Enanga said.

Similarly, National Emergency Command Centre registered 294 valid and essential calls for service, and the highest number of calls was in response to accidents where 20 were fatal, 48 serious and 20 minor.

This was followed by 39 calls due to mob action, 37 calls due to fire outbreaks, 13 cases of thuggery, a case of aggravated robbery and only seven cases of minor robbery.

"The emergency centre now has 60 accessibility pots, which can receive more than 100 emergency calls at ago, with plans to expand the ports to 400. The primary focus is on responding to emergencies within 15 minutes especially those that involve a potential threat to life," CP Enanga said.

