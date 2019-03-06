Uganda: Police Warn of Conmen Posing As Utility Providers

Kampala — Police have warned tenants and house owners, who leave their residences unprotected during daytime, of criminals visiting homes masquerading as utility providers, only to steal household property.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman, Mr Patrick Onyango, said they have received several reports especially around Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, where criminals have stolen household property after tricking maids that they are utility providers checking on the condition of electronic appliances.

"The criminals have forged identity cards and sometimes uniforms of utility companies. They move in groups in vehicles from one home to another. When a maid allows them into the residence, one tricks the maid to concentrate on something else as his colleagues gain access to the house and steal property," Mr Onyango said yesterday.

Arrest

Police have arrested one person suspected to be the ringleader of a gang stealing household items in homes during day and detained him at Najeera Police Station.

Mr Onyango said several electronic items, house-breaking equipment and a vehicle he was using to ferry stolen property have been recovered.

He said the criminals target fenced residential areas occupied by people, who are employed and often stay away from home during daytime.

"When the criminals visit rental houses and the tenants are not around, they break doors and steal property before fleeing the area," he said.

Many residences don't have security guards during daytime since they perceive the threats are minimal.

He advised parents, who leave maids at home to sensitise them not to allow strangers inside their residence unless they have received instructions form their employers.

However, Mr Onyango said home owners that have expensive valuables should ensure that they have some one to protect their property during day.

In 2013, men masquerading as workers of an electricity distribution company checking on the power meterbox, gained access into a home in Kabowa, Rubaga Division in Kampala City, and slit the throats of a one-year-old baby and its caretaker, Victoria Muhamba, 17.

Intervention

Trick. The criminals had abandoned this trick five years ago after massive sensitisation of the public and intensive security operations.

It followed incidents where the criminals were kidnapping, sexually assaulting victims and sometimes killing them upon being detected on their criminal motives.

