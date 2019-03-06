Uganda: Residents Ask Government to Close Abandoned Mines

Lyantonde — Residents of Buyaga Parish in Mpumudde Sub-county in Lyantonde District have asked the government to shut down the abandoned Buyaga mining site.

They claim the tunnels in mining sites have become hideouts for thieves, who terrorise the area.

Mr Benson Agaba, the Kasaana Village chairperson, says residents have continued to lose crops and animals to thieves who are suspected to be taking advantage of the abandoned deep tunnels where they retreat with the loot.

"I have lost six goats from my farm while cases involving loss of animals among other property belonging to other residents are registered each day at my office," Mr Agaba told the Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

"The Police in Lyantonde are already aware of this problem although they have not taken any action despite our repeated reminders. We believe that stringent measures, including stopping people from accessing the mines and permanent closure could partly save the situation," Mr Agaba said.

The losses

Mr Christopher Tumusiime, a resident in Kasaana Village, says: "I have lost two goats which fell into one of the ditches recently. Government should come up with an immediate solution because the same place has turned into a den of thieves."

An official with Majestcom, one of the mining companies, which was operating at Buyaga on condition of anonymity, said Wolfram mining in Buyaga has been depleted over the years which partly explains why mining is done in phases.

"When the mineral deposits regenerates, the mining exercise resumes," he said.

The Lyantonde District Senior Environment Officer, Mr John Mary Ssemakula, said residents have not yet made a formal complaint to the district regarding the dangers they face at the mining site, but warned that the mining areas are now under private management after government leased them out.

Mr Ssemakula said three other private companies have been licensed to begin exploration pending approval from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

Mr Ssekamate said the district used to get royalty between 2013 and 2017 when further exploration was conducted.

Ms Edisa Kibalaza, another resident, claims the area is risky at night with reports of motorcycle thefts and more than 10 murder cases registered in the areas.

Ms Kibalaza, however, attributed some of the murders to suspected ritual sacrifice with some of the suspects holed up at the mining areas.

The Lyantonde District Police Commander, Mr Richard Asiimwe, said Police have carried out several arrests for people suspected to be involved in criminality around the mining site where the thieves reportedly link up with some of the cattle traders to steal animals. "We have done some good work, including the arrest of some of the renowned cattle thieves who have already been prosecuted in courts of law. We have beefed security in the area and put checkpoints to help intercept some of the traders who deal directly with the criminals.

The police have a challenge with some of the serial suspects who continue to get bail in court. The murders have gone down in the past five months," Mr Asiimwe said.

