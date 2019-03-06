Uganda: State House Unit Sued Over Arrest of Suspects

Kampala — Five people have petitioned the High Court challenging the mandate of the newly appointed State House Anti-Corruption Unit to arrest or investigate suspects.

The petitioners contend that the unit headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema is operating without an enabling law and infringes on the functions of established anti-corruption agencies such as the Inspector General of Police.

The petitioners include Mbarara District officials, who were recently arrested by the unit, over abuse of office.

These include Mbarara Chief Administrative Officer Felix Esoku and four others.

"Lt Col Edith Nakalema and State House Anti-Corruption Unit is not clothed with the jurisdiction to investigate, arrest, let alone order police to incarcerate and interrogate Mr Esoku, Godlive Nayebare, Rosalia Karuhanga, Emmanuel Himbisa and Aggrey Atukwase or any other officials already a subject of due process by the IGG and any appropriate organs and agencies of government created under the Constitution," their lawyer, Mr Nicholas Ecimu, states in the suit.

They also sued the Attorney General, director of Public Prosecutions, director CID and OC of Kabalagala Police Station.

In his affidavit supporting the petition, Mr Ecimu alleges that the unit arrested his brother, Mr Esoku, on February 22 with other people.

He avers that they were detained beyond the constitutional 48-hour period without being charged in court or released on bond because police officers feared retribution from Lt Col Nakalema.

