South Africa: Gauteng Suspends All Orientation Trips After Soweto School Gang Rape Allegation

Following an alleged gang rape of a girl by three of her fellow Soweto school pupils, the Gauteng department of education has suspended all school induction trips in the province.

On Tuesday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto and addressed learners about an alleged rape said to have occurred during a school induction camp at De Deur, south of Johannesburg, over the weekend.

"It's a very difficult matter," said Lesufi. He said that according to information the department had thus far when the learners arrived at their destination they were called together to be notified of what the ground rules for the weekend would be, and to explain what would be happening.

"One of the ground rules was, of course, that boys should stay away from the girls and a clear divide was explained," Lesufi said.

Information had been received, Lesufi said, that the girl had gone over to see one of the boys. Teachers said when they interviewed the learners, only two boys confessed to having been part of the incident.

"On that basis, they went to open a case and took the girl for medical examination," Lesufi said.

He said all...