Africa: Why You Should Make Ginger a Staple in Your Diet

For women, there is perhaps no other all-round therapeutic food than ginger. What else can work out a formula to contain a heavy menstruation period (pre-pregnancy), and then work on pregnancy morning sickness?

And did you know that ginger contains the chemical elements that are 10,000 times more superior to the conventional chemotherapy - targeting the root stems of breast cancer cells?

A recent study amongst Iranian female students showed that ginger significantly reduced menstrual blood loss in the test group over a three-month period because it contains the much-needed anti-inflammatory effect. Not forgetting that ginger is effective in the treatment of flu and cold symptoms.

The best way to extract the juice is by using the blender for those who own one. But even for those who don't have one, you can use the wooden mortar and pestle. While for the blender you will need to add a little water to the ginger tubers before blending, for the mortar, just pound away the tubers and add water later.

JUICE LIFESPAN

It is this extraction that you can add to your juice right away or store in the fridge and add separately to the juice at the time of consumption. If you have no ulcer issues, it will give it an aromatic and golden taste.

Science and chemistry may disagree here as it is advisable that freshly made juice be drunk within just 20 minutes or at worst within 72 hours due to the oxidation. Ginger will slightly extend this lifespan but sadly most of the nutritional benefits will be long gone.

And this brings in the question of the type of juicer or blender. Do you know why there are differences in prices? Well, the answer is in how they extract the nutritional benefits from the fresh fruits.

