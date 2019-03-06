5 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Juma Meets Egypt's FM for Bilateral Talks

Cairo — People to people cooperation, trade and investment were part of the focus of a meeting between Kenya's Foreign Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and her host Egyptian counterpart Shoukry Sameh.

The bilateral meeting, described by Juma's office in Nairobi as productive, took place Sameh's office shortly after Juma met with Egypt President Abdul Fattah Alsisi, where she delivered a special message from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two discussed ways of enhancing trade, investment, people to people cooperation between Kenya and Egypt, regional and international security, and Egypt's role as chair of the African Union.

"We reaffirmed our strong commitment to take Kenya- Egypt relations to greater heights," said CS Juma.

