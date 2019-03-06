Liberia: Japanese Government Approves Us$1.5 Million Fund Programs in Liberia

New York. — The Government of Japan has approved 1.5 Million United States Dollars to fund several programs that will create jobs for young people, and enhance processes in the Agriculture, Maritime and Fishery Sectors of Liberia.

According to a dispatch from the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations, the programs- 'Promotion of Social Stability by creating jobs and livelihoods for vulnerable people and communities'; 'Support to the Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries (VGSS) and Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea'; and Integrated Sustainable Rice System Development'; will each receive a support of Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$500, 000.00).

The disclosure was made by His Excellency Ambassador Koro Bessho, Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations, during a recent courtesy call on His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations.

According to Ambassador Bessho, the Japan sponsored programs will be administered by the United Nations Agencies in Liberia; specifically, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Ambassador Bessho further explained that the 'Promotion of Social Stability by creating jobs and livelihoods for vulnerable people and communities' will focus particularly on youths in Nimba County, and will be administered by the UNIDO; while the other two (2) projects will be administered by the FAO.

The Japanese Ambassador also used the meeting to seek Liberia's opinion on the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, and inform Ambassador Kemayah of the upcoming Tokyo International Conference of African Development Seven (TICAD7), scheduled to take place in Yokohama, Japan, from August 28-30, 2019. Ambassador Bessho expressed Japan's desire for the participation of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia at the conference.

Concluding, Ambassador Bessho pledged to continue to work with Ambassador Kemayah at the United Nations, to strengthen the cooperative relationship between Japan and Liberia; while advancing the agenda of the United Nations.

In response, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. conveyed on behalf of the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, and the Government and People of Liberia, special thanks and appreciation to the Government and People of Japan for their continued support to Liberia; and lauded the long-standing ties of friendship subsisting between the two (2) Countries.

Ambassador Kemayah recalled the 2.7 Million United States Dollars Kennedy Round (KR) of Food Aid agreement signed in 2018 to help assuage hunger and enhance food security in Liberia.

Ambassador Kemayah also spoke of the Japan sponsored Somalia Drive Road Project and informed Ambassador Bessho that His Excellency President Weah officially dedicated Phase One (1) of the project when it was completed. Ambassador Kemayah also informed Ambassador Bessho that His Excellency President Weah broke grounds for the commencement of Phase Two (2) of the Somalia Drive Project. In appreciation of the support from the Country; President Weah on February 28, 2019, signed an Act renaming the Somalia Drive road as the 'Japan Freeway'.

The Liberian Diplomat then thanked Japan for desiring the participation of His Excellency President Weah in the Tokyo International Conference of African Development Seven (TICAD7); and assured that the desire would be communicated to His Excellency President Weah.

On the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Kemayah informed Ambassador Bessho that Liberia as a member of the African Union supports the ongoing efforts to reform the Security Council.

Ambassador Kemayah further explained that Liberia also supports the general reform of the United Nations as proffered by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his reform agenda.

The Secretary-General's reform agenda aims to enhance the United Nation's contribution to sustainable development, ensure more effective capacities to tackle conflict and sustain peace, and improve the United Nations' internal management and ability to deliver; goals that Ambassador Kemayah considers critical to responding to current global realities.

Ambassador Kemayah specifically mentioned the Resident Coordinator (RC) System, under the Development Pillar Reform. The RC System brings together different United Nations agencies to improve efficiency and effectiveness of operational activities at the Country level. Liberia is among about One Hundred Thirty (130) countries currently implementing from the United Nations Resident Coordinator System.