Sudan: NISS Confiscates Sudanese Newspaper for Protest Coverage

Khartoum — The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) confiscated the print-run of El Baath newspaper again. The Sudanese Journalists Network has announced a general strike for Tuesday.

For the eleventh time in a row, El Baath print-runs were confiscated on Monday for covering the protests in Sudan which have lasted for more than two months.

Mohamed Widaa, the editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told Radio Dabanga that El Baath "would not deviate from its professional editorial line in presenting facts about the demonstrations and protests with complete transparency without exaggeration.

"No one could block the sunlight from a worn-out piece of paper," Widaa described their position.

The Sudanese Journalists Network reported the arrest of 90 journalists during the protests, an increase from the 79 journalists who were detained on February 19. In addition, journalists have been banned from writing and NISS officers obstructed reporters of news agencies and satellite channels during their work covering the protests and strikes.

In a statement released on Monday, the network called on all journalists in Sudan and abroad to closely follow the issue, and to publish details in the media sites and social media outlets that the fascist authorities and their security forces are unable to reach and put their breath to rest.