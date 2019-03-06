Sudan: Militiamen Rob, Abduct Cattle Herders in North Darfur

Tawila / Kutum — Gunmen in Tawila locality in North Darfur abducted four people and injured four others while stealing cattle from them on Saturday. Militiamen in Kutum locality kidnapped gold miners on Saturday.

Four people were injured and four others were abducted in attacks by gunmen in Tawila locality in North Darfur, as well as the theft of more than 500 cattle.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that about 75 armed men on camels and horses attacked a group of people herding cattle in North Darfur's Tawila locality, who went to fetch water from a water well in Dubo El Omda.

The men opened fire on the group, wounding Hawa Ibrahim, Nourelsham Yahya, and Adam and Ali Haroun. They have been taken to the Tawila health centre. 200 cattle were stolen in the attack.

In addition, the gunmen attacked a water well near Katur that is adjacent to Dubo El Omda. There they stole 310 sheep and goats and abducted herders Shogar Mousa, El Sadig Haroun, Adam Yousef and Hasan Mohamed.

They have been taken to an unknown destination.

Also on Saturday, militia members kidnapped four gold miners in Abdelshakour, 20 kilometres north of Kutum town in North Darfur and took them to an unknown destination.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the militia members, believed to be paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), drove two Land Cruiser with a Dushka machinegun mounted on top at the time of their raid in Abdelshakour.

They seized Sheikh Burei Ajeeb, Adam Elnil, Ahmed Hussein and Ismail Haniya at gunpoint and took them to an unknown destination.