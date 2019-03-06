Sudan: Kiber Affirms Woman Role

Khartoum — The Vice-President, Dr. Osman Mohammad Yousef Kiber has affirmed the great role being played by the Sudanese woman concerning the political stability, the living condition and maintaining of peace.

Kiber who met, at his office, Tuesday, a delegation representing the Sudanese Woman Union headed by the Secretary General, Dr. Ehlam Mohammad Ibrahim has expressed unlimited support to the union's programs and projects.

Dr. Ehlam said in a press statement that the delegation briefed the Vice-President on the union's Five years strategic plan besides, the existing projects.

The union has announced support to the recent decisions taken by the President of the Republic concerning maintaining of peace, stability and safety in the country.