Sudan: PM and Musa Discuss the Country's Overall Situations

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila discussed at meeting in his office Monday with the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, the overall situations in the country.

The Assistant of the President said in a statement to SUNA following meeting with the Prime Minister that the meeting tackled the current situation and the importance of concerted efforts between all the Sudanese people and at all levels to surpass the political scene.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed the efforts internally and externally exerted to overcome the current economic challenges.

The Assistant of the President said that the meeting also reviewed progress of theimplementation of East Sudan Peace Agreement and developments projects through East Sudan Reconstruction Fund, efforts being made to complete Port Sudan's water project and work of the committee assigned to address the situation in the Southern Port.