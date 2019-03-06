Sudan: Chairman of Sudanese-Chinese Friendship Discusses Enhancement of Relations

Khartoum — The Ambassador of China in Khartoum Mr. Ma Xinmin has indicated the eternal relations between the Sudan and China, saying that the two countries are linked by a deeply rooted brotherly friendship relations.

During his meeting Tuesday, with the Chairman of the Sudanese-Chinese Friendship Society, Engineer, Ibrahim Musa al-Khalifa, Mr. Ma has stressed keenness of China on cementing the peoples' relations between the two countries, announcing the enhancement of the partnership and cooperation between the Sudanese-Chinese friendship society and the Chinese Embassy in Khartoum to implement more projects, especially the support for the Chinese students studying in the Sudan, and the Chinese private sector in the Sudan.

He pointed to continues progress in people, cultural and social relations between the two countries, stressing their concern with the peoples' relations in all its popular and official levels between the two countries. m

Engineer Ibrahim on his part, noted in press statements following the meeting that the meeting was fruitful, and has tackled cementing the Sudanese-Chinese relations, exchange of expertise and the concern over the Chinese language and culture and their spread in the Sudan.

He pointed out that the meeting has asserted the importance of the establishment of a club that would play the required role between the two countries, the arrangement for a meeting between the Sudanese graduates from the Chinese universities with the Chinese ambassador to Khartoum, noting that the two parties have agreed on providing the Sudanese universities with scholarships outside Khartoum, and the conduction of Chinese-Language competition in Khartoum.

SUNA notes that the two sides have agreed to conduct more competition for public speaking in Chinese language, establish a chair for Chinese science in the Sudanese universities establishment of a center for studies of China's affairs in Sudan and the ambassador's library in the Sudanese universities.