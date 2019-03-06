Sudan: Abo Shanab Inspects South Darfur State Police HQs

Nyala — The Wali (governor) of South Darfur, Lt. .Gen. Ahmed Ali Abu-Shanab, has inspected the Headquarters of South Darfur State's Police Forces and its departments and technical administrations where he was received by Maj Gen. ( police), Niazi Salih Ahmed.

Abo-Shanab has met with the officers and soldiers and listened a briefing about the Police performance and achievements in all departments as well as the work for establshing a hall of the police headquarters.

He also stood on a quantity of bad commodities that have been seized by police.