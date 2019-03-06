5 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abo Shanab Inspects South Darfur State Police HQs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — The Wali (governor) of South Darfur, Lt. .Gen. Ahmed Ali Abu-Shanab, has inspected the Headquarters of South Darfur State's Police Forces and its departments and technical administrations where he was received by Maj Gen. ( police), Niazi Salih Ahmed.

Abo-Shanab has met with the officers and soldiers and listened a briefing about the Police performance and achievements in all departments as well as the work for establshing a hall of the police headquarters.

He also stood on a quantity of bad commodities that have been seized by police.

Sudan

Streets of Khartoum Deserted in Response to Call for Strike

The Sudanese Trade Union Association and several opposition parties issued a call for a one-day general strike on… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.