Sudan: Kibir Affirms Importance of Women Role

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has appreciated the important role of women in dealing with the current situation in the country, referring to role of women in realizing political stability, enhancing the living conditions and establishing peace.

This came when the Vice - President received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday a delegation of the Sudanese Women Union, headed by its Secretary General, D. Ihlam Mohamed Ibrahim.

Dr. Kibir has affirmed his full support to the projects and programs of the Women Union.

In a press statement, Dr. Ihlam said that the delegation has acquainted the Vice - President on the union's five-year strategy and the women's vision for the year 2019 and the current stage.

She declared support of the Sudanese Women Union to the recent orders and decision issued by the President of the Republic for guaranteeing the country's security, stability and peace.