5 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kibir Chairs Meeting On Development of Curriculum Center

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir presided over at the Republican Palace Tuesday he second meeting of the Committee on Development of the National Center for Curriculum and Educational Research.

Head of the Committee, Professor Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Salim said I a press statement after the meeting that the task of the committee is to look into development of the Center , infrastructures and academic description , to be attractive for development of curricula and training.

He said that there is a need for drawing up a long -term strategy on development of the Center which was found in 1996.

