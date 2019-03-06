South Africa: SA Cuisine On Show in Japan

Proudly South African delicacies are on display at the 44th Foodex Trade Fair in Japan.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) is currently leading 30 business people to the trade fair where they are showcasing some of the finest South African food products and beverages.

Foodex is regarded as Asia's largest food and drink exhibition providing a platform for creating and expanding business opportunities.

Owner of Winston & Julia, Wilhelmina Jerman, said she is keen on showcasing her chocolate products at the fair.

"I will be very excited if we do get an order. We put a lot of focus on beautiful packaging for our products and for the Japanese market, beautiful packaging is crucial.

"Our products should be spot on for this market. I am also very excited to see what the rest of the world is offering at Foodex," said Jerman ahead of the start of the fair on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Blue Shirt Bakery, Gys Olivier, said research he has done as part of his preparation for the trade fair has shown that the Asian market provides good business opportunities for his products.

"I have made contact with some potential customers from Japan already, and the good news is that they have shown interest in our range of products. We hope to build on that and secure some export business into Japan as well as the Asian region through connecting with interested parties at the trade fair," he said.

Olivier's confectionary company boasts 30 years of experience in the making of pittas, waffles and biscuits, which are distributed across major retail stores and food service industry across South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The Director of Lentibex, an organic vegetable business manufacturing macadamia nuts, oil and butter, Thabo Mooketsi has set his sights on establishing new market and distribution channels for exporting his goods and services.

Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies said participating in the trade fair will expose South African companies to available trade and investment opportunities and highlight their products and services in order to gain access to the multibillion rand Asian food and beverage market.

The trade fair will conclude on Friday.