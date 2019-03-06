Africa: UN Women Underscores Need for Empowerment, Gender Equality Activities to Realize SDGs

Addis Ababa — Systemizing the empowerment of women and gender equality activities is critical to realize the Sustainable Development Goals of Ethiopia (SDGs), UN Women Representative to Ethiopia said.

Addressing a three-day conference on the macroeconomic impacts of gender inequality, UN Women Representative Letty Chiwara said gender equality brings improved standard of living for all Ethiopians.

"In Ethiopia, we are leapfrogging in terms of women's leadership. And it is also timely, because in Ethiopia we want to show the world that we can indeed achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," she elaborated.

Once gender inequality in macroeconomic policies and frameworks is addressed, everything else will be achieved within the SDGs, Chiwara pointed out.

She further noted that there is a lot of work to do. "Therefore, we have to think outside of the box. We want to build the sustainable systems and a generation of young women leaders that could take Ethiopia forward."

IMF Alternative Executive Director, Ita Mary Mannathoko said "we see Ethiopia as an excellent example of a country which is incorporating gender diversity into its programs and recognizing the significant benefits."

IMF is engaging and supporting in analysis, researches, and in providing team advice. According to Mannathoko, IMF appreciates the effort that Ethiopia is undertaking.

Finance State Minister Eyob Tekelagn said Ethiopia is currently engaged in deep and meaningful reform in political, economic and social spheres.

"Our gender empowerment agenda is focused on unleashing the full potential of women that make up 50 percent of our population," he added.

According to him, the government is committed to improving the wellbeing of Ethiopian women since women are the backbone of rural and urban economies.

Eyob noted that the fast and sustainable economic growth is heavily dependent on the participation of women.