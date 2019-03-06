Zimbabwe: Motorist in Court for Smashing Into Chiwenga Motorcade Car

A Marondera man is in trouble with the law after he allegedly rammed into Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga's motorcade.

Denis Chiwawa (57) was Monday brought before a Harare magistrate to answer to charges of negligent driving.

He allegedly smashed into Chiwenga's lead car on 23 November last year while driving his Toyota Corolla along Samora Machel Avenue due West.

According to the state, one Pepukai Chimire, who is employed by the President's office, was driving a Toyota Gilux Revo, the lead car which was escorting the VP, due South along Glenara Road.

It is further alleged that at the intersection of Samora Machel and Glenara, traffic lights showed green in favour of vehicles along Glenara.

Court heard Chiwawa drove against the traffic lights showing red resulting in his vehicle smashing into Chimire's vehicle on the front passenger door.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti alleges that particulars of negligence incude failure to stop at a red traffic sign and failing to stop when an accident was imminent.

The prosecutor also said Chawawa was speeding at the time.

Chiwawa is denying the allegations and instead, blames Chimire for causing the accident.

He also denied being negligent and that he stopped upon noticing an accident was imminent.

Trial continues Tuesday.