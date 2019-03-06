Ethiopia: Citizens Invited to Nominate Human Rights Commissioner

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has announced the criteria for nominating candidates that compete to become Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner.

Briefing journalists today, HPR Speaker Tagesse Chaffo said a candidate should be an Ethiopian above the age of 35 with first degree in law or related fields.

Besides, s/he must accept the constitution and an advocate of the human rights, healthy, diligent, honest, with good conduct, and never convicted of any crime.

A committee of 14 members is established to draw a list of candidates from among those nominated by the public.

The committee will be chaired by the speaker of the HPR comprised of from the House of Federation, HPR, religious leaders, and Federal Supreme Court.

Tagesse urged citizens to nominate candidates from March 11-29, 2019 as per the criteria calling Tel: 0111241036; Fax number: 0111241060 and Email: hprhumanright@gmail.com; P. O. Box 80001, Addis Ababa.

The House of People's Representatives will elect the new commissioner which will serve for 5 years.