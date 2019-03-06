South Africa: SIU, Eastern Cape Health Interdict R39 Million in Alleged Fraudulent Payments to Advocate

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Eastern Cape health department have successfully interdicted and stopped two payments of R26m and R13m to an attorney from Nonxuba Inc. Attorneys, who was recently arrested and charged with fraudulent medico-legal claims exceeding R90m.

Zuko Mack Michael Nonxuba was released on R80 000 bail on February 14.

News24 understands that following his release, he called the sheriff in the Centurion division demanding that the payments, totalling R39m, be made to his company.

Nonxuba's arrest was the result of an intensive investigation by the SIU and the Eastern Cape department of health.

The investigation revealed a number of fraudulent medico-legal claims which he was involved in.

SIU spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said that the unit, the Hawks as well as the National Prosecuting Authority collaborated on the matter.

"This was brought to the attention of the head of SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, who swiftly instructed the legal team to work with the Eastern Cape department of health and the Gauteng sheriff to initiate a legal process to stop these further payments," Pandor said.

In the ruling, the High Court said that the sheriff was "hereby restrained and interdicted from paying over to Nonxuba or anyone of the parties in the whole or part of any money held by him (the sheriff)".

