South Africa: Number of Shacks Destroyed in Alex Fire Rises to More Than 100

The number of shacks destroyed by a fire in Alexandra north of Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon has risen to more than 100.

By Tuesday afternoon at around 15:30, News24 reported that at least 80 shacks had by then been destroyed.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24 on Wednesday that cleaning-up operations were set to continue on Wednesday.

"By yesterday [Tuesday] it was clear that over 100 shacks had been affected. Fire Safety will be doing preliminary investigations [on Wednesday] morning.

According to Radebe, the fire was contained at around 19:00. At least 170 people had so far been displaced and were being housed at a nearby crèche and church, Radebe told News24.

"But that number is expected to rise," she said.

"Many people, however, are concerned about their belongings and have stayed behind [at their shacks] to salvage building materials and guard their homes," Radebe said.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Tuesday told News24 that a pylon and overhead line, carrying about 88 kilovolts of electricity, fell on the shacks.

Mangena said the line could cause injuries and even death. Several areas are expected to be without electricity.

"As of now, we don't know the cause of this. We are also not sure if there are casualties. We have dispatched a team to the area to investigate," said Mangena.

Mangena could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday morning.

No casualties have been reported.

