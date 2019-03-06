South Africa: Three Durban Schoolchildren Killed By Taxi

Three schoolchildren have been killed and another is in a serious condition after they were struck by a minibus taxi on Dumisani Makhaye Drive near the VN Naik School For The Deaf in Durban at around 07:15 on Wednesday, Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care spokesperson said in a voice statement.

"On arrival, paramedics were faced with absolute tragedy as a single taxi had collided with four teenage girls on their way to school, dragging them for some way. Unfortunately three of the teenagers had sustained major injuries and paramedics could do nothing for them. One teenager has sustained major injuries and is currently being treated on the scene by advanced life-support paramedics," Jamieson said.

The roadway has been closed and authorities were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24