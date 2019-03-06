South Africa: Hawks Nab Ex-Maties Official for 'Rugby Fraud'

The Hawks have arrested Chris de Beer, former deputy head of student fees at Stellenbosch University, in a fraud case intimately linked to SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux.

De Beer was fired from the university in 2012 after a forensic investigation found he and Roux, then finance director of the university, worked in tandem to transfer R21m from the university's reserve funds to the Maties rugby club. The money was allegedly used to cover the expenses of rugby players like Peter Grant, Juan de Jongh and Ernst Joubert.

Captain Philani Nkwalase, spokesperson of the Hawks in the Western Cape, confirmed that a notice was served on the suspect to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on March 18 to face multiple fraud charges as well as a charge of money laundering. He wouldn't confirm De Beer's name, but News24 established from two different sources that the former university official was nabbed.

De Beer and Roux also face a R32m civil claim from Stellenbosch University for damages suffered through alleged fraudulent behaviour that is scheduled to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on May 13.

Source: News24