6 March 2019

South Africa: Convicted Murderer and Rapist Who Escaped in 2014 to Finally to Be Sentenced

Convicted murderer and rapist Lungisani Innocent Mdlolo, who has been on the run from the police for three years, is expected to finally know his fate on Wednesday.

Mdlolo, who was dubbed 'one man' because he single-handedly terrorised the community in Soweto, was convicted of murder, three rapes, five armed robberies, 10 housebreakings and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Most of his crimes occurred in Kliptown, Soweto in 2012.

In December 2014 - the day that Judge George Maluleke was supposed to sentence him - he escaped from the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

It was believed he had not been cuffed at the time of his escape and police suspected that he had been armed.

Soon after his escape, a police officer who was on duty when he bolted out of the building was suspended. His escape sparked fear among his victims, who believed he would kill them.

He was rearrested in December 2018, together with seven other people in connection with a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Katlehong and Meyerton. He was found in possession of a revolver.

Source: News24

