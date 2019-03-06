South Africa: Taxi That Killed Three Durban Pupils Skipped Red Light - KZN Education

The minibus taxi that ran into four learners in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban - killing three and seriously injuring another - appears to have skipped a red light, according to KwaZulu-Natal education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

News24 reported that the incident happened at around 07:15 on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "On arrival, paramedics were faced with absolute tragedy as a single taxi had collided with four teenage girls on their way to school, dragging them for some way. Unfortunately three of the teenagers had sustained major injuries and paramedics could do nothing for them. One teenager has sustained major injuries and is currently being treated on the scene by advanced life-support paramedics."

The roadway has been closed and authorities were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

Mthethwa told News24: "The MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal [Mthandeni Dlungwane] has expressed shock and is heartbroken following the accident.

"The preliminary report suggests that the minibus taxi crossed a red robot and [ran into] these learners. We have been informed that one learner has been rushed to hospital."

Mthethwa confirmed the death of three teenage girls, who were pupils at the Newlands East Secondary School.

"The MEC said he would be visiting the families of the deceased to pay his respects," Mthethwa said.

Source: News24