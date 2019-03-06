5 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan wins OIE Award

- The Sudan, represented by the Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr. Ahmad Al-Mustafa Hassan, received the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) Award for the year 2019.

It should be noted that Dr. Ahmed Mustafa has served previously as an Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources along his participation with the ministry in conferences, workshops and seminars and his is an expert in this field. It is to be recalled that the prize is awarded annually to one of the world's leading animal resources' scholar.

