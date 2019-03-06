Kenya: Popular Choi for Kenya Open

Internet sensation Ho-sung Choi will tee it up in this year's Magical Kenya Open, presented by Absa, as he brings his unorthodox swing to a European Tour event.

The South Korean -- who became a social media sensation after footage of his "fisherman's swing" was widely shared online -- has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament, which takes place at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 14 to 17.

The 45-year-old, who taught himself to play golf after reading about the game in magazines, is well-known for his theatrical swing, but also has three worldwide titles to his name -- including the Casio World Open which he won in Japan last year.

What makes Choi's swing so unique is his follow-through, where he lifts his right foot off the ground and swings it around his body before using one of several different finishing moves.

"I can't wait to compete on the European Tour," said Choi, who currently sits just outside the top 200 in the world.

Choi will join the likes of 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn and rising star Shubhankar Sharma in Kenya, which will host a European Tour event for the first time this year, having been part of the European Challenge Tour's International Schedule since 1991.

Tickets for this year's Magical Kenya Open can be purchased via the website www.kenyaopen.golf.