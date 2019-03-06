South Africa: Trevor Noah Joins the 'Netflix of Podcasts'

Johannesburg — South African comedian Trevor Noah will join the likes of US star Lena Dunham and British actor/comedian Russel Brand as they create content for new subscription-based podcast service, Luminary.

According to Vulture, Luminary is set to launch in spring (which will be in autumn for those situated in the southern half of the world) and will charge users $8 per month (around R113 at current exchanged rate).

Trevor, who hosts the popular news satire show The Daily Show, as well as American actress Lena Dunham will create exclusive content for the podcast service. While Russel Brand's Under The Skin will be added to platform too.

Co-founder of Luminary, Matt Sacks, told the New York Times that the aim is for platform to become "synonymous with podcasting" similar to the way Netflix is with streaming.

Source: The Juice