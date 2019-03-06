Zimbabwe: Minister Mavima Flees Angry Gokwe Teacher

An angry Gokwe teacher was reportedly arrested during weekend after confronting the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Paul Mavima in a beer hall over poor working conditions.

Stephen Mangoma of Mateta in Gokwe South district confronted Mavima who was in a bar in Gokwe on Friday, charging that the education minister was responsible for his suffering.

"I hate you, and I hate ZANU PF because you are responsible for our suffering," shouted Mangoma.

Sensing danger, Mavima took to his heels while the angry Mangoma allegedly chased him.

Mavima was on tour in his Gokwe South constituency, visiting various party structures and supervising some of his community projects.

Mangoma was later on tracked down by police resulting in his arrest on Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure condemned Mangoma's arrest which he described as harassment.

Mangoma was expected to appear before Gokwe Magistrate court today.