Zimbabwe: First Capital Bank Replaces Barclays System

First Capital Bank has migrated from the Barclays Bank system to a new system as the bank continues to sets its own footprints since taking over from the United Kingdom headquartered institution.

In an official communique send to third party banking system service provider, Payserve Zimbabwe last week, First Capital Bank notified its services providers and customers that it had adopted a new system with effect from today.

"As a result of the bank's migration to a new information technology system with effect from 04 March 2019, we hereby wish to inform you that our customer account numbers have changed from the old four digit branch code and seven digit account number format to a combined 11 digit account number format," read the official letter signed by Vonnie Kariwo, First Capital Bank's Head of Operations.

"For example where a customer's branch code was 2157 and the account number was 1234567, the new account format is now 21571234567. We therefore kindly urge you to advise all your branches and departments that all payments destined for our bank should comply with this new account number format under payment beneficiary details in order to avoid reflection of transactions and delays in processing." further explained the letter.

The bank re-branded from from Barclays Bank Zimbabwe in October 2018 after a takeover by the Mauritius-based banking group, FMB Capital Holdings.

After the Registrar of Companies approved the change of name from Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe to First Capital Bank last year, the bank went on to re-list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.