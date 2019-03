A 33-year-old driver has been arrested at KwaMashu police station for three counts of culpable homicide, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

This after a minibus taxi that ran into four learners in Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Durban - killing three and seriously injuring another - appeared to have skipped a red light.

The driver will appear soon in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court.

More to follow.

Source: News24