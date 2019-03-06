Liberia: Weah Hails Ghana

President Dr. George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and People of the Republic of Ghana on the auspicious occasion commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry's release, in his message to his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, President Weah conveyed warmest felicitations and sincere best wishes to the Government and People of Ghana, as they celebrate this historic event.

"I reflect on the long, but determined journey of your country towards a speedy and sustainable development. Today, we all take pride in the development and democratic gains Ghana has achieved, "the Liberian Leader declared.

President Weah further hoped that the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Ghana will be further strengthened, both bilaterally and within the context of regional cooperation, as the two leaders work together for the promotion of regional and international peace and security.

President George Manneh Weah then prayed that, as Ghana celebrates this joyous occasion, the Almighty God will continue to endow President Akufo-Addo with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.