Liberia: LEC to Connect 102,000 New Customers

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has begun new connection of 102,000 households to the national grid to increase reliable access to affordable electricity throughout the country in the quickest, most prudent and sustainable manner.

This initiative, which falls within the18-month plan of LEC, will include the Monrovia Consolidation, Kakata Corridor and the Monrovia-Bomi Corridor.

Speaking in an interview with Liberia News Agency (LINA) in Monrovia recently, the Information Manager at the Public Affairs Department of LEC, James Kpargoi, indicated that the Monrovia Consolidation will benefit 38,000 new households, including the Somalia Drive, covering from Clara Town to Caldwell.

Kpargoi also mentioned that the Monrovia-Bomi Corridor, which include Brewerville, Gbarnga, Tubmanburg and BoWaterside will cover39,000 households, saying that 16% of the Monrovia-Bomi Corridor will be institutional users.

He also pointed out that the Kakata Corridor, which includes the RLJ, Kakata and Ganta will also cover 25,000 households, noting that within the past 18months, LEC has linked 146,000 customers to the electricity grid.

He noted that LEC plans to erect four additional sub-stations from Clara Town to Bo-Waterside in order to keep steadfast the work of the entity.

Kpargoi stated that electrical equipment has been procured, including meters, to facilitate the new connections within the Monrovia region.

Kpargoi, meanwhile, has called on citizens to beware of fraudsters and should not pay money to anyone for electricity connection and if anyone is caught soliciting money in the field they should be reported to the Liberia National Police for prosecution.