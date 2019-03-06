Liberian Striker Hits Brace in Aizawl FC Victory

In-form Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah scored a stunning brace for Aizawl FC as they brushed aside Shillong Lajong 4-1 at home in the Hero I-League on Monday March 4, 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

The 25-year-old striker gave the hosts the deserving lead in the 40th minute from the penalty spot before adding his second in the 83rd minute with a fine strike.

Aizawl FC however, went on to dominate the young Lajong side as they increased their tally to four as Mapuia and Isak scored a goal each to help Aizawl FC register a 4-1 win over Shillong Lajong.

Donboklang Lyngdoh scored a stoppage time consolation goal for Lajong but they were deep into the relegation zone after a torrid campaign and could never climb up.

The goals was Kromah eighth of the season out of sixteen league matches.

Aizawl FC now sits 8th places on the Hero I-League log with 21 points from 19 games.