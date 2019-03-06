Liberia: Friday Declared Int'l Women's Day

President George Manneh Weah has issued a Proclamation declaring Wednesday, March 8, 2019 as "International Women's Day" to be celebrated throughout the Republic of Liberia as a Working Holiday.

This year's "International Women's Day" will be observed under the global theme: "Think Equal, Build Smart, and Innovate for Change: and the national theme: "Gender Equality for Innovative Change".

The Proclamation further requests government ministries and agencies, particularly the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Civil Society organizations and NGO'S concerned to organize and execute appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the observance of the day is in recognition of the struggle that women around the world have made to gain equality and equal rights as well as to reflect on changes and progress that culminated in their international endeavor.

According to the Proclamation, the Government of Liberia, being cognizant of its obligation to ensure equal status for men and women in society without discrimination, has ratified the convention on "The Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women", reflecting its commitment to gender equality and equity through its Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Furthermore, the Proclamation stated that the women of Liberia, will this year, join their counterparts around the world to celebrate the "International Women's Day".

The Proclamation is in consonance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 32/142 which was passed in 1977 declaring 8th March of each year as "International Women's Day" to be observed by member states in accordance with their historical and national traditions.