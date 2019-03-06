Liberia: Patel Distances Itself From Protest

The Entrepreneur of Liberia (PATEL) has distanced itself from a planned protest by the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC).

In a release over the weekend, PATEL indicated that, "the Patriotic Entrepreneur of Liberia (PATEL) which represents Liberian-owned Businesses is in no way support of any unfounded protest organized by the LCC and is calling on all its members including but not limited to members of the LIBA, NCBAL, LMA, Petty Traders Assoc, Cross Borders Assoc, Import and Exporters Associations not to adhere to any unfounded protest by the Liberian Chamber of Commerce".

The release further pointed out that, PATEL's attention has been drawn to what the Chamber of Commerce referred to as "Two PATELs" dated in its press release February 28, 2019 to stage an unfounded protest in the name of PATEL.

The release which was signed and approved by PATEL Secretary J. Baccus Borweh, Sr. and Founder and National Chairman Presley S. Tenwah stated that, "PATEL referred the case file at the Sixth Judicial Civil Law of Montserrado County at the time of its internal wrangling and the ruling made by the Civil Law Court," the release stated.

The release further called on Liberia Chamber of Commerce to review several documents emanating from the Liberia Registry before categorizing PATEL as "Two PATEL".

PATEL reaffirms its commitment in supporting the Government Pro Poor Agenda and the Global Tracking & Maritime Solutions (GTMS) Cargo Tracking system.

"PATEL vehemently disagrees with any organization calling for unprecedented, untimely, and a politically motivated protest in the name of PATEL," the release said.

Meanwhile, PATEL said it is in close consultations with the government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to mitigate any issues arising the GTMS operations in our commerce.

"We will continue to raise critical national issues and support the Government of President Weah when necessary," the release stated.