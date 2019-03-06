Eritrea: Asmara - Renovation of Sewerage System

Asmara — The renovation of sewerage system and asphalting roads in Asmara that began in September 2018 is progressing in a good pace, reports said.

The coordinator of the project, Engineer Samson Teame indicated that the renovation activity is being conducted with the support of machinery and is progressing according to schedule.

Engineer Samson went on to say that alongside the renovation of sewerages, asphalting of roads is also being carried out. The renovation is expected to alleviate the flooding of roads during the rainy season.

According to reports, 30 km-long roads have been asphalted and that will be finalized before the coming of the rainy season.