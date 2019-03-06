6 March 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Asmara - Renovation of Sewerage System

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The renovation of sewerage system and asphalting roads in Asmara that began in September 2018 is progressing in a good pace, reports said.

The coordinator of the project, Engineer Samson Teame indicated that the renovation activity is being conducted with the support of machinery and is progressing according to schedule.

Engineer Samson went on to say that alongside the renovation of sewerages, asphalting of roads is also being carried out. The renovation is expected to alleviate the flooding of roads during the rainy season.

According to reports, 30 km-long roads have been asphalted and that will be finalized before the coming of the rainy season.

Eritrea

U.S. Reps Bass, Neguse and Omar Return from Visit to Ethiopia and Eritrea

Today, Representative Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.