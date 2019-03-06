Kenya: Sports CS Amina Mohammed Breaks Silence After Replacing Echesa

Newly appointed Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has finally broken her silence since she was moved to the docket last Friday.

The former Education CS on Tuesday morning officially took over from her predecessor, Rashid Echesa - who was sacked on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a mini cabinet reshuffle on Friday - in a closed door event at the ministry's Kencom House headquarters.

Mohammed on Wednesday morning broke her silence in a statement.

"I thank the President for this appointment which places me at the focal point in spearheading the national cultural preservation and promotion agenda," she said in a press release, dated March 3, posted on Wednesday morning.

She was speaking during the official opening of the Africa Twilight Exhibition - which is a celebration of the beautiful artistry and boundless creativity of Africa's cultural heritage, in Athi River on March 3.

"You've my pledge that we will push the sector higher than it has ever been as we work collaboratively to preserve, protect and promote not only the country's image but also the welfare of her artists and sportsmen."

Among the African legends honoured at the event is musician Ayub Ogada.

Echesa had on Tuesday wished her successor the very best: "I once again thank H.E @UKenyatta & H.E @WilliamsRuto for considering me amongst 50 million Kenyans to serve my country in the capacity of a CS. I wish Ambassador Amina the best in her new role."