Uganda: State House Anti-Corruption Team Questions Mbarara Officials Again

Mbarara — The Town Clerk Mbarara Municipal Council, Mr Edward Lwanga, and treasurer Richard Kerere have been held by State House's Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema over alleged failure to account for government funds, and fraudulent land transactions.

The two officials were held after several hours of grilling at the Municipal Council hall on Monday over poor accountability for Uganda Road Funds and Uganda Support to Municipalities Infrastructure Development funds.

The funds were meant for construction of Koranorya Road.

The team also issued criminal summons to the principal commercial officer, Mr James Agaba, who escaped during the grilling session.

Other officials who were grilled and made statements with the team included the town's physical planner, Ms Caroline Warugaba, procurement officer Edgar Atwiine, senior internal auditor Moses Mwesigwa, Clerk to Council Ms Joselyn Kiconco, town engineer Sebastian Baryaija and his assistant Aggrey Atukwase.

Mr Israel Ochwo, the team's legal officer, said the unit was in Mbarara to conclude last week's work and to attend to other emerging allegations in Mbarara municipality.

The team on February 22 arrested four officials in Mbarara, including the chief administrative officer, Mr Cuthbert Esoku, Ms Godlive Nayebare, the senior lands management officer, Mr Emmanuel Himbisa, the staff surveyor, and Mr Rosalia Karuhanga, the clerk to council, over corruption charges related to land transactions.

Charges

They were charged with abuse of office at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on February 28. They were later released on bail.

"We have had a successful engagement and extracted useful information but there were gaps and many other things that were never explained and central to these gaps are the chief executive officer, who is the town clerk, and his chief finance officer (treasurer). We are going with these two for now to provide clarity," Mr Ochwo said.

He said other officers who were interrogated will be summoned to Kampala in case the explanations by the town clerk and treasurer do not close the gaps.

