Rwanda: Cargo Truck Drivers At Katuna Lose Hope, Return to Mirama Hills Border

About 30 cargo truck drivers who had parked at the no-man's land at Katuna border post for about six days hoping the border could be reopened, on Tuesday lost hope and decided to cross to Rwanda through Mirama hills border.

Authorities in Rwanda on Wednesday last week closed Katuna and Cyanika borders in Kabale and Kisoro districts respectively, stating that this was meant to pave way for the upgrade of the one-stop border posts. They advised businessmen and truck drivers to instead use Mirama hills border post in Ntungamo District to be able to cross to the country.

The officer in charge of customs at Katuna border Mr Emmanuel Bamanya on Tuesday said that he had arranged policemen to escort all the cargo trucks whose drivers accepted to return to Ntungamo through Mirama hills border post.

"We have provided policemen and our customs officials to escort the cargo trucks whose drivers accepted to use Mirama hills border to cross to Rwanda. This is to help them not waste time in clearance since we had already cleared them at Katuna," he said.

One of the cargo truck drivers transporting manufactured goods from Mombasa to Kigali, Mr Michael Wanasi, said that his bosses accepted to refuel his truck and authorised him to pass through Mirama hills border so that he can deliver the goods to Kigali.

"I have spent six days at Katuna border hoping that we would be allowed to proceed but in vain. My bosses agreed to refuel the truck, but my only worry is that the route is so long. From Katuna to Kigali is just 90km while from here to Kigali through Mirama hills is about 230km," Mr Wanasi said.

Mr Simon Muiruri, also a truck driver transporting merchandise from Mombasa to Kigali, said his bosses had not facilitated him for the long route through Mirama hills and was set to remain at Katuna until they do the needful.

"I will stay at Katuna until my bosses give me fuel to embark on this long route to Kigali through Mirama hills border. I have got no other option as per now," he said.

The Mayor for Katuna town council, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, said that blocking cargo trucks from crossing to Rwanda through Katuna border shall have negative economic implications to his area because truck drivers have been paying parking fees to his council, buying food as well as paying for accommodation in hotels.

"Katuna town council shall lose local revenue we have been collecting from parking fees. The business community shall lose a lot since no business will be taking place in the area until the border is reopened," he said.

The Kigezi regional police spokesman Mr Elly Maate said that Uganda police had not deployed at the border points with Rwanda as reported in the media, but said they are on high alert to ensure law and order.

"The police personnel at our border towns with Rwanda have remained the same and they are doing their routine work of keeping law and order. It's not true that there is heavy police deployment along the Uganda Rwanda border," Mr Maate said.