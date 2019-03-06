Uganda: Four Family Members Killed in Amuru Motor Accident

Four people from one family are dead following the motor accident that happened on Tuesday at Pawel Lalem village, Atiak Sub County along Gulu-Juba highway.

The accident that happened at around 9.00pm involved a Bajaj boxer motorcycle which the brothers were travelling on and a lorry truck with a Kenyan number plate, coming from South Sudan side.

The Aswa River regional Police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed the incident saying the truck driver ran away after the accident leaving the truck behind.

He identified the deceased as: Richard Kidega, 39, Walter Oboma Ongwech, 34, Geoffrey Ongom, 30, and Kenneth Okello, 25, all residents of Olwongur village, Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District.

"The accident happened at 9.00pm on Wednesday. We are yet to establish what exactly caused the accident. Our officers picked the bodies from the accident scene and took them to Atiak Health Center IV for postmortem after which they will be handed over to their family for burial as we hunt for the driver," he said.

In November 2018, a five-year-old boy identified as Emmanuel Oyerwot, a pupil of Mary Mother of God primary school was knocked dead by a speeding lorry truck at Atiak trading center.

The incident caused stampede as residents protested against reckless drivers plying Gulu-Juba highway.

