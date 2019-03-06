Uganda: Government Seeks Parliamentary Approval of Shs280b for Aircrafts

Government on Wednesday morning presented to Parliament a request for approval of Shs280 billion as part of the purchase costs for two aircrafts.

The money according to the minister of State for Planning, Mr David Bahati is required in ten days to pay for the two Bombardier CRJ 900 aircrafts from Canada, towards the final restoration of the national air lines.

The money is part of the Shs700 billion supplementary request being processed by Parliament's Committee on Budget.

The minister has told lawmakers in the committee that the funds will be obtained from the consolidated fund and Petroleum Fund.

"We need to pay Shs280 billion. We have taken a decision and we are proposing that proceeds from the MTN license and also the capital gains tax from the proceeds from the Petroleum Fund be used to finance the Shs280 billion required to complete the payment for the first delivery of the two aircrafts and this payment is required in ten days," Mr Bahati said.

Uganda Airlines is expected to take to the skies before April next year, with a number of regional routes using Bombardier CRJ900 aircrafts and later international routes when the Airbus A330-800 planes are delivered.

According to the available information, the airline will operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo flights to destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and beyond as it expands its network across the world.